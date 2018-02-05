‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Trailer: There Sure Are a Lot of People in This Damn Movie — Watch

And you can see their work on May 4.

Avengers, assemble…again. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded greatly since it was first launched 10 years ago, and before its inevitable heat death you better believe that damn near character it’s introduced will finally be featured in the same movie. That looks to be the case in “Infinity War,” for which a new trailer was just released during the Super Bowl. Watch below.

Seriously, though, here’s who’s in this movie: Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Benicio del Toro, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Gwyneth Paltrow. (There may be some names missing there, but we defy you to figure out which ones.)

As for the plot, we have it on good authority that it involves an especially powerful villain trying to destroy the world, which happens to be what the Avengers are really good at preventing. The system works!

The Russo Brothers directed the film, following their work on the last two “Captain America” movies (“The Winter Soldier” and “Civil War,” respectively). Disney will release “Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4.