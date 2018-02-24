Berlinale 2018 Awards: ‘Touch Me Not’ Wins Golden Bear as Wes Anderson Is Named Best Director for ‘Isle of Dogs’

Adina Pintilie's controversial film also won Best First Feature.

The Berlin Film Festival has come to a close, and Adina Pintilie’s “Touch Me Not” has emerged with the film world’s nicest looking award: the Golden Bear for Best Film. Wes Anderson was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Director by the six-person jury, which was led by Tom Tykwer and seems to have been as wowed by “Isle of Dogs” as critics have been.

“Touch Me Not” also won the prize for Best First Feature, marking an auspicious debut for Pintilie; “The Heiress” is also a double winner, having been awarded both the Alfred Bauer Prize and Best Actress laurels for Ana Brun. Here’s the full list of winners:

Golden Bear for Best Film: “Touch Me Not,” Adina Pintilie

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Twarz” (“Mug”), Małgorzata Szumowska

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize: “The Heiress,” Marcelo Martinessi

Silver Bear for Best Director: Wes Anderson, “Isle of Dogs”

Silver Bear for Best Actress: Ana Brun, “The Heiress”

Silver Bear for Best Actor: Anthony Bajon, “The Prayer”

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios, “Museum”

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, Costume or Set Design: Elena Okopnaya, “Dovlatov”

Audi Short Film Award: “Solar Walk,” Réka Bucsi

Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize: “Imfura,” Samuel Ishimwe

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “The Men Behind the Wall,” Ines Moldavsky

Best First Feature: “Touch Me Not,” Adina Pintilie

Berlinale Glashütte Original – Documentary Prize: “The Waldheim Waltz,” Ruth Beckermann