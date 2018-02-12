10 Must-See Films at the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival

New films from Wes Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, and Lav Diaz are among the hundreds of world premieres at this year's fest.

As the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival starts this Thursday, the first big European festival of year will unleash almost 400 movies of all shapes and sizes. From high-profile premieres like Wes Anderson’s opening night entry “Isle of Dogs,” to bold offerings from bright European directors like Christian Petzold and Corneliu Porumboiu, and a wide array of work by emerging filmmakers from all over the world, the Berlinale is an incredibly eclectic (and almost overwhelmingly large) cornucopia of new cinema.

IndieWire will be on the ground in Germany, bringing you the latest from Potsdamer Platz. Here are the 10 features that we’re most excited to see at this year’s festival.

“Eva” (Benoit Jacquot)

If it’s Huppert, we’re there. No decent European film festival is complete without at least one appearance by Isabelle Huppert, and we’re pleased to report that the 2018 Berlinale offers the great French actress another starring role, playing the titular character in the latest erotic drama from “Farewell My Queen” director Benoit Jacquot. Adapted from the book by James Hadley Chase, “Eva” tells the story of an opportunistic young man named Bertrand (Gaspard Ulliel) who steals a dead playwright’s final manuscript and stages the work under his own name. Suddenly famous and tasked with creating another work of similar wonderfulness, Bertrand starts seeing a mysterious and manipulative older woman named Eva, whom he fancies as something of a muse. Needless to say, she introduces a few kinks into his plan. Pitched as a loquacious chamber piece that’s puffed up with all manner of eros, “Eva” is poised to be one of the most reliable delights of the festival. — DE

“Grass” (Hong Sang-soo)

After releasing three separate features last year, impossibly prolific Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo is back at the Berlinale with his first film of 2018. Running a scant 66 minutes, “Grass” is one of the shortest movies that Hong has ever made, but it also promises to be one of the most seismic, as the director hunkers down on a single location in order to escalate the narrative playfulness that has always been at the heart of his work. Hong’s superfans can expect to see a number of his usual signatures (Kim Min-hee, black-and-white cinematography, enough soju to kill an elephant, etc.), but this new comedy of manners mixes up those elements in a variety of unexpected ways, as a woman sitting in a traditional Seoul cafe begins writing the other customers into a series of nested vignettes about the combustible dynamics between the sexes. Best case scenario: “Grass” reminds us of all the reasons we love Hong so much, while also leaving us with a small handful of new ones. — DE

“Isle of Dogs” (Wes Anderson)

Even though “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was an unambiguous success (and one of the very best animated films of the 21st century), it was unclear if Wes Anderson would ever return to the sensational world of stop-motion. On one hand, the form is perfectly suited to the director’s signature punctiliousness. On the other hand, stop-motion is a huge pain in the ass. Fortunately for us, Anderson’s instincts triumphed in the end, and his second animation is set to open the Berlinale. Another droll creature feature that finds Anderson adapting his refined sensibilities for the animal kingdom, “Isle of Dogs” is set in a dystopian future where a wayward Japanese boy named Atari Kobayashi sets out to find his missing pup, only to crash-land on an island that’s overrun with canines (and lots of industrial waste). Supposedly inspired by Akira Kurosawa, the film is full of familiar voices, with the dogs played by a mixed breed of Anderson regulars (Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, etc.) and exciting newcomers (Greta Gerwig, Ken Watanabe). — DE

“Museo” (Alonzo Ruizpalacios)

Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “Gueros” was one of those first features in which a filmmaker’s voice is fully realized right out of the gate — at once a fun road movie and a snapshot of Mexico’s political turmoil, it navigated the country’s personal and national identities with a shrewd balance. His sophomore effort looks poised to continue that trend, with another unconventional road movie set against the backdrop of the country’s biggest concerns. Gael Garcia Bernal stars opposite Leonardo Ortizgris as a pair of students who rob the National Museum of Anthropology, only to feel remorse once their crime is perceived as an attack on the country as a whole. Expectations should be high for a fun, lively crime caper with more on its mind than just another heist. —EK “Notes on an Appearance” (Ricky D’Ambrose) Berlin’s Forum section is often an ideal place for discoveries, including a lot of experimental narratives that make up for their lack of commerciality with genuine creative risk. “Notes on an Appearance” is one such example. Ricky D’Ambrose’s second feature runs a concise 60 minutes and never wastes a frame, exploring the measured story of a cultured young New Yorker named David who promptly vanishes, leaving a series of fragmentary details in his wake. His pals (including perennial indie face Keith Poulson) search for him across the city, while riding the wave of their ephemeral lives in coffee shops and high-minded literary events. D’Ambrose imports the precision of Robert Bresson into an acerbic, cosmopolitan milieu, resulting in a fascinating little movie about people trapped by the details of everyday life and searching for a bigger picture that constantly eludes them. —EK “The Real Estate” (Axel Petersen and Mans Mansson) Early buzz has been positive for this Swedish family drama, which finds a well-heeled woman returning home from a swanky vacation to find her family in disrepair. Inheriting an apartment building from her father, she finds that her dysfunctional relatives have failed to keep it in top shape, instead allowing it to overflow with irresponsible tenants. Her attempt to stabilize the situation leads to a dark comedy of errors that finds the privileged woman facing a harsh reality check about the travails of managing her wealth. Léonore Ekstrand is reportedly first-rate as an older woman so reliant on living an easy life that she’s totally blind-sighted by the prospects of actual responsibilities. —EK “Season of the Devil” (Lav Diaz) Filipino director Lav Diaz makes very, very long movies — at 234 minutes, “Season of the Devil” is one of the shorter ones — but they’re always worthwhile for viewers willing to embrace the challenge. Diaz’s work is comprised of serious deep-dives into his country’s troubled history, and it often wows festival juries unprepared for his ambition (he won the Golden Leopard at Locarno in 2014 for “From What Is Before” and the Silver Bear at Berlin in 2016 for “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery”). His latest feat is a black-and-white look at a military-controlled militia overseeing a rural village in the ‘70s. The culture of fear percolates throughout the small community, where a young woman vanishes after opening a clinic for the poor. That mystery sits at the center of a drama certain to take its time exploring the nuances of life under martial law. Expect this time…it’s a musical! Or something like it. Diaz has called the movie “an anti-musical musical, a rock opera, whatever you want to call it.” (How about a Lav Diaz movie? That’s always worked before.) Few working filmmakers produce such uncompromising work with the singularity of vision that Diaz has maintained, so this one is certain to be a conversation-starter at the 2018 Berlinale. —EK

“Transit” (Christian Petzold)

Fresh off the best film of his career, “Phoenix” director Christian Petzold returns with a time-bending drama that folds one of the great refugee crises of the 20th century into the great refugee crisis of the 21st. “Transit” is set in contemporary Marseilles, but the story — adapted from Anna Seghers’ novel of the same name — is equally populated by characters from the present and characters from the past. People trying to escape modern troubles encounter people who are trying to flee the Nazis, the two camps reaching through the years to compare notes and offer each other advice in a nebulous space that ultimately belongs to neither of them, and perhaps nobody else as well. Nina Hoss (Petzold’s usual partner in crime) is nowhere to be found, but the film boasts a strong cast even without the great German actress, as Petzold tries his luck with “Frantz” ingenue Paula Beer and “Happy End” breakout star Franz Rogowski. — DE

“U — July 22” (Erik Poppe)

It was only a matter of time before somebody made a movie about Anders Breivik, the far-right Norwegian terrorist who killed eight people in a bomb attack on Oslo before slaughtering 69 people at a summer camp on the island of Utøya. Director Erik Poppe (who was at the Berlinale last year with “The King’s Choice”), has accepted that grim task, reframing the Utøya massacre through the eyes of a 19-year-old girl (Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne) who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Promising to prioritize the humanity of Breivik’s young victims over the psychology of the maniac who gunned them down, “U — July 22” will likely cleave far closer to the disquieting ambiguity of Gus Van Sant’s “Elephant” than the visceral terror of Paul Greengrass’ “United 93.” It will be extremely harrowing either way. — DE

Steven Soderbergh is at it again! After coming out of “retirement” with a heist movie that flaunted the theatrical distribution model and then creating a choose-your-own adventure video app, the restless innovator has gone and secretly shot a psychological thriller on his iPhone. Well, somebody’s iPhone, anyway. Lending further credibility to the camera that was used to such great effect in Sean Baker’s “Tangerine,” Soderbergh’s “Unsane” follows a young woman (Claire Foy) who’s involuntarily committed to a mental institution and then starts to question her reality. Sure, it sounds a little too much like “Gothika,” but we’re happy to follow Soderbergh wherever he wanders off the beaten path. –DE

