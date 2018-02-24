‘Best F(r)iends’ Trailer: Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero Return From ‘The Room’ With a Bizarre Mortician Drama — Watch

They play a mortician and a drifter, naturally.

Lest you dismiss Tommy Wiseau as a one-trick pony, know that the writer, director, producer, and star of “The Room” is back with a new project. He and Greg Sestero, who co-starred in the notoriously bad movie that serves as the basis of the Oscar-nominated “The Disaster Artist,” have collaborated once again. As evidenced by the new trailer for “Best F(r)iends,” their latest team-up looks almost as odd as their first. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a drifter (Sestero) is taken in by a peculiar mortician (Wiseau), the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician’s old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. An expedition across the South West introduces wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles as both men learn a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty.”

Justin MacGregor directed the film, which will be released in two parts: Volume One on March 30 and April 2, Volume Two on June 1 and 4.