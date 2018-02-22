New to Netflix in March: ‘Let Me In,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ and More

Don't forget about all three "Cruel Intentions" movies.

As time marches on and tedium vitae sets in more and more with each passing day, we find ourselves with fewer ways to distract ourselves from the encroaching existential malaise. But wait — what’s that you say? All three “Cruel Intentions” movies are coming to Netflix next month? Maybe it’s not so bad after all.

Yes, dear reader, the benevolent streaming gods have once again announced the titles that we’ll be able to watch from the comfort of our own fainting couches once this month gives way to the next, and it isn’t just Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe who will be keeping us company.

Some other titles that will make their way onto many viewers’ lists and maybe even be watched include “Adventureland,” “Casino,” “The Descent,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ghostbusters,” “Jackass: Number Two” (two words: butt chug), “Let Me In,” “Moon,” “Revolutionary Road,” and “Wet Hot American Summer.” Here’s the full list:

March 1

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Flint Town: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Les Affamés (Netflix Original)

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja (Netflix Original)

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

March 4

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

March 5

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 6

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ladies First (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)

Nailed It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Outsider (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16

Benji (Netflix Original)

Edha: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original)

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)

Layla M. (Netflix Original)

Requiem: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

The Mechanism: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

First Match (Netflix Original)

Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural (Netflix Original)

The Titan (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 (Netflix Original)

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 31

Let Me In