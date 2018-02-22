New to Netflix in March: ‘Let Me In,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ and More

As time marches on and tedium vitae sets in more and more with each passing day, we find ourselves with fewer ways to distract ourselves from the encroaching existential malaise. But wait — what’s that you say? All three “Cruel Intentions” movies are coming to Netflix next month? Maybe it’s not so bad after all.
Yes, dear reader, the benevolent streaming gods have once again announced the titles that we’ll be able to watch from the comfort of our own fainting couches once this month gives way to the next, and it isn’t just Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe who will be keeping us company.
Some other titles that will make their way onto many viewers’ lists and maybe even be watched include “Adventureland,” “Casino,” “The Descent,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ghostbusters,” “Jackass: Number Two” (two words: butt chug), “Let Me In,” “Moon,” “Revolutionary Road,” and “Wet Hot American Summer.” Here’s the full list:
March 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2
B: The Beginning: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Flint Town: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Les Affamés (Netflix Original)
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja (Netflix Original)
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
March 4
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
March 5
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)
March 7
Aftershock
March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ladies First (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)
Nailed It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Outsider (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
March 10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
March 16
Benji (Netflix Original)
Edha: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Original)
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 19
In Search of Fellini
March 20
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Game Over, Man! (Netflix Original)
Layla M. (Netflix Original)
Requiem: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
The Mechanism: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 24
Red Trees
March 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
First Match (Netflix Original)
Happy Anniversary (Netflix Original)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural (Netflix Original)
The Titan (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 (Netflix Original)
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 31
Let Me In