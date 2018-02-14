Bill Paxton’s Family Sues Los Angeles Hospital for Wrongful Death of Late Actor

Paxton passed away from a stroke just over a week after undergoing heart surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Bill Paxton’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, claiming the late actor’s death almost one year ago could’ve been prevented. Paxton died on February 25, 2017 of a stroke. The 61-year-old actor had undergone heart surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center just 11 days before his death.

Read More:Hollywood Remembers Bill Paxton

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Paxton’s family believes the surgeon used “a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience” while operating on the actor. The document also claims that post-surgery complications were the result of the surgeon “misrepresenting and/or concealing information relating to the risks of surgery.”

The family’s attorney, Bruce Broillet, made the following statement to Entertainment Tonight: “Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust. The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death.”

Cedars-Sinai responded to the lawsuit in a statement released to CNN. The hospital notes that by law it is not allowed to comment on “patient care without written authorization.”

“Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients,” the statement reads. “These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care.”