Billy Eichner Is Making Voting Sexy With ‘Glam Up the Midterms’ Campaign — Watch

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Eichner urged young people to serve a look on Election Day and head to the hottest spot in town — their local polling place.

The man, the myth, the legend: Billy Eichner is hitting the streets once again — and this time he’s taking it all the way to the voting booths. The “Billy on the Street” host launched a new campaign to “Glam Up the Midterms” this week, encouraging voters to don their cutest Election Day looks and bring all their friends to the hottest new spot in town, your local polling place. Eichner announced his new campaign during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but not before putting in a bid for a part on “Roseanne” reboot.

“I’m not here to promote a TV show or anything like that — God forbid I get cast in something,” said Eichner to an adoring crowd. “Does Roseanne need a gay Trump voter? I’ll do it!” (Take note, “Roseanne” writers).

Eichner is partnering with Funny or Die on the campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the November 6 midterm elections and register voters all across the country. Citing statistics that only 12 percent of Millennials voted in the last midterm elections, Eichner is hoping to reach young voters by appealing to their sense of vanity and love of celebrity. The outreach effort will pinpoint specific districts in swing states all around the country.

Eichner tweeted about the campaign Friday, using one of his favorite “Billy on the Street” catchphrases, “Away We Go!!!”

The memo will come and the memo will go. Let’s be productive. It’s time to GLAM UP THE MIDTERMS 2018!!! And Away We Go!!! Join us!!! pic.twitter.com/R5dDAW6VQN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 2, 2018

Eichner promises to “Turn the midterms into the hottest, sexiest event of the entire year.” With stars like John Oliver, Andy Cohen, and Sarah Silverman on board, he just might turn this puppy around. This is the most hopeful we’ve felt in months. Check out Eichner on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below.