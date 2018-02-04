‘King of Kong’ Star Billy Mitchell Could Have His High Score Removed From the ‘Donkey Kong’ Leaderboards for Cheating

He's been accused of using an emulator to generate his high score.

Billy Mitchell has been referred to as “probably the greatest arcade video game player of all time,” but one of his achievements might soon be stricken from the record books. The expert gamer, who was prominently featured in the 2007 documentary “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters,” has been accused of faking his 1,000,000+ score.

The allegation comes from Jeremy Young, the moderator of Donkey King Forum, who lays out his evidence in a lengthy two-part post. His argument boils down to the idea that Mitchell used an emulator, and not the actual “Donkey Kong” game, to generate his score; Young also claims that “all of this can be independently confirmed by anyone” and that he is “not in sole possession of any critical, secret piece of information here.”

Twin Galaxies, the forum where Young laid all this information out, has its own leaderboards — and they’re taken seriously when it comes to such matters. Mitchell’s highest score has yet to be removed from the “Donkey Kong” leaderboards.