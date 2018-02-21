‘Birthmarked’ Trailer: Toni Collette and Matthew Goode Experiment on Their Kids in Offbeat Comedy

These two charmers have great chemistry as two scientists trying to answer the nature vs. nurture question once and for all.

How much of our personalities and talents are predetermined by genetics, and how much can be learned? It’s an age-old question, but not one that has ever been answered in a quirky comedy — until now. “Birthmarked” stars Toni Collette and Matthew Goode as two scientists who perform a social experiment on their three children to see if nature can in fact be nurtured away. While Collette began her career in comedies, Goode fans are more used to seeing the British cutie in serious period pieces. From the look of the trailer, “Birthmarked” will be a fun showcase the comedic sides of these two talents.

Following the chronology of the trailer, the movie spans across three decades, which means three times the nostalgia-soaked period costume and set design. From argyle sweater vests to paisley ascots to color-blocked parkas, “Birthmarked” promises a few visual jokes along with its zany premise. With Collette in the lead of an offbeat family comedy, “Birthmarked” seems most closely related to “Little Miss Sunshine.” Time will tell if the comparison holds up.

Check out the trailer for “Birthmarked” below.

Vertical Entertainment will release “Birthmarked” in theaters on March 30.