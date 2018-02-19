You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘Black Panther’ Makes History: Michelle Obama, Barry Jenkins, Viola Davis, and More Celebrate

"Black Panther" didn't just exceed expectations on its opening weekend, it downright shattered them to pieces.

31 mins ago

"Black Panther"

“Black Panther”

When box office tracking was first reported for “Black Panther” about a month ago, industry experts had the Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel film heading for $120 million over the four day President’s Day weekend. To say the film has surpassed expectations would be the understatement of the year. “Black Panther” is heading to a four-day opening total in the $230 million range, making it one of the most successful Marvel films to date and one of the top five openers in film history.

“Black Panther’s” success has resulted in big kudos and celebrations from Oscar-winning directors and actors alike. Even former First Lady Michelle Obama has weighed in on the Marvel tentpole’s groundbreaking debut.

“Congrats to the entire #BlackPanther team!” Obama tweeted on President’s Day. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

“Moonlight” Oscar winner Barry Jenkins also shared his excitement for the film on Twitter. Jenkins was particularly impressed by the film’s social consciousness, praising the final line recited by Michael B. Jordan’s villain that references slavery.

“It’s a Marvel movie, sure. And a blockbuster, absolutely, covers those bases and covers them well. But a film that features that vegetarian bit? Or Kilmonger’s last line? Ryan’s made two movies at once. And he crushed them both,” Jenkins wrote.

Other celebrities bowing down to “Black Panther” after its historic opening weekend include Viola Davis. The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad