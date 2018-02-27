‘Black Panther’ Q&A Livestream: Lupita Nyong’o & Chadwick Boseman in Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Atlantic writer will lead the actors in a discussion of the groundbreaking film at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater.

“Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman will lead a special sold out conversation about the movie at Harlem’s Apollo Theater Tuesday in New York City. The discussion will be led by Ta-Nehisi Coates, national correspondent for The Atlantic and current author of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” comics on which the movie is based. The event is a joint presentation by The Apollo, The Atlantic, and Afropunk, which provided hundreds of free tickets to various Harlem organizations and their constituents.

Announced Thursday evening, the event comes at a time when the first black superhero movie is breaking box office records and earning overwhelming critical acclaim. “Black Panther” stars Boseman as T’Challa, leader of the secret African nation Wakanda, the sole provider of the most powerful and magical resource in the world. Nyong’o plays Nakia, a Wakandan spy and love interest to T’Challa.

In addition to issuing complimentary tickets, the presenters will livestream the event via The Apollo’s Facebook page. Beginning at 7:30 pm Eastern, you can watch the livestream here.