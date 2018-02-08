‘Blade of the Immortal’ Giveaway: Enter to Win a Prize Pack For Takashi Miike’s 100th Film

Enter for a chance to win a prize pack for Takashi Miike's 100th film, including a Blu-ray of the film and a poster signed by Miike himself.

For many U.S. horror lovers, Takashi Miike holds a special place for 2001’s “Ichi the Killer” and 1999’s “Audition,” which shock with unapologetic violence, gratuitous gore, and truly demented killers. With 2017’s “Blade of the Immortal,” Miike once again unleashes blood and guts in his wonderfully over the top adaptation of a popular manga, a film which also happens to be the Japanese auteur’s one hundredth feature film.

“Blade of the Immortal” premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised Miike’s ability to be innovative, saying the film suggested a new approach for comic book adaptions and that Miike “knows what his audience wants, and boy, does he give it to them.”

