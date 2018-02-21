Bond 25: Danny Boyle ‘High on the List’ to Direct Daniel Craig in Next 007 Movie

As the wait continues for a director to be named, a Oscar-nominated favorite emerges as a potential new frontrunner.

Danny Boyle has emerged as the potential new frontrunner to direct Daniel Craig in Bond 25. MGM and Eon Productions have yet to confirm a director for the next installment in the James Bond franchise, but the clock is ticking since a November 2019 release date has already been set. Variety confirms that Boyle is now “high on the list” of directors being pursued for the gig, though no official deal has been made.

The two reported frontrunners for months had been Denis Villeneuve and “’71” director Yann Demange. Villeneuve spoke a lot of about his love for 007 during the “Blade Runner 2049” press tour last fall, but his schedule is jam packed with reboots of “Cleopatra” and “Dune” in various stages of development. Variety says Demange has been a real contender for the spot, although MGM and Eon would prefer to land a bigger directing name. Fan favorite Christopher Nolan, who has also expressed interest in directing a Bond film, took his name out of the running earlier this month.

Boyle is currently developing a project for Working Title, but it’s early enough in development for him to be able to push it back and take on the Bond directing gig. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Steve Jobs” directed FX’s limited series “Trust,” which debuts March 25 on the network.

Bond 25 will see Daniel Craig return to the iconic role for a fifth and quite possibly final time. Sam Mendes directed the previous installments, “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”