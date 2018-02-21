Breaking Film and TV Industry News — February 21

All of this week's news for industry insiders.

Wednesday, February 21

-NBC has renewed “Superstore” for a fourth season.

The show is a solid performer for NBC, growing +6% versus one year ago in adults 18-49 (1.7 rating) and +3% in total viewers (5.195 million). The show was NBC’s No. 1 comedy across digital platforms in 2017.

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney, and Lauren Ash star in the show, which was created and written by Justin Spitzer.

– South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals (March 9-18, 2018) has announced the addition of Keynote Nonny de la Peña, and more Featured Speakers to the programming lineup.

Featured Speakers announced today include “The Daily” host Michael Barbaro; “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris; Blumhouse Productions Founder and CEO Jason Blum; New York Times foreign correspondent Rukmini Callimachi; “Ready Player One” author Ernest Cline; POLITICO chief Washington correspondent Edward-Isaac Dovere; bestselling author and Together Rising founder and president Glennon Doyle; actress Dakota Fanning, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King; President of Paramount TV & Digital Entertainment Amy Powell; music legend Nile Rodgers; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger; CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper; rapper and founding Wu-Tang Clan member U-GOD; Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar T.D.; and many more.

“A visionary storyteller, Nonny de la Peña has redefined the standard for how human creativity and technology can work together seamlessly to create engaging narratives and life-changing experiences,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer, in an official statement. “As we head into the 25th year of Film and Interactive, De la Peña’s work is emblematic of the cross-industry adaptation and experimentation we see trending in both festivals.”

Explore the full list of previously-announced Featured Speakers, as well as the full list of Conference programming on the online schedule.

– The newly formed Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) announces THAW FEST, a Hamptons-wide, weekend festival to celebrate spring, and promote the broadly diverse range of cultural programs and institutions that make the South Fork of Long Island unique. Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) is a newly formed 19-member consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community in the Hamptons. The goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members, and to advocate for the arts in the areas of economic development, tourism, and education. HAN will create events to shine a light on the year-round cultural mecca located on Long Islands East End.

New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele said in an official statement, “The East End is blessed with a wide range of cultural institutions and resources that contribute substantially to the diverse and rich quality of life that we enjoy. Not only do the arts bring fullness to our daily lives, they are also a catalyst for our regional economy. Our cultural institutions foster tourism and create jobs across the economic spectrum. The decision of 19 local arts organizations to join together to create a unified arts community will only serve to strengthen their important role in our community and will spur economic activity for our local businesses year-round. I look forward to THAW FEST in March, as the East End takes the next step forward in celebrating our cultural heritage.”

THAW FEST (The Hamptons Arts Weekend Festival), will launch three days of exhibitions, theater performances, film, music, garden tours, workshops, community engagement and family-focused events.

Tuesday, February 20

– The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan has announced its official lineup of feature films for the 10th Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York. The 2018 festival will take place March 8–14 at the JCC and more than 30 other venues across all five boroughs of New York City, as well as on Long Island and in Westchester and Rockland counties, making it the most geographically accessible festival in the country. Utilizing various technologies, the festival strives to offer the most accessible programs for those with special needs of all kinds. For the first time, the festival will offer Audio Description for all its feature films.

Check out the full lineup and how to purchase tickets right here, plus see the festival’s newest trailer below.

