HFPA Launches Investigation Into Brendan Fraser’s Sexual Assault Accusation Against Former President

Fraser says that Philip Berk groped him in 2003.

This week’s sad, moving profile of Brendan Fraser included one especially troubling detail: Fraser alleging that the former President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, best known as the group that hosts the Golden Globes, groped him in 2003. Following that accusation, the HFPA says it is “investigating further details” about the incident involving Philip Berk.

“The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article,” the organization writes in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident.”

“His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint,” Fraser said about the alleged incident. “And he starts moving it around. I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

“Mr. Fraser’s version is a total fabrication,” Berk said in response. “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.’”