‘Dangerous Book for Boys’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston Brings Childhood Fantasies to Life — Watch

Cranston will executive produce the Amazon Prime original series, which stars Chris Diamantopoulos and Gabriel Bateman.

Childhood fantasies will be alive and well this March, thanks to the original Amazon Prime series “Dangerous Book for Boys,” executive produced by Bryan Cranston and Michael Glouberman (“Malcolm in the Middle”).

The series follows Wyatt McKenna (Gabriel Bateman), a young child coping with the death of his father Patrick (Chris Diamantopoulos) when he finds a book written by his father that provides a treasure trove of advice on how to navigate childhood.

The book in the series is inspired by an actual book of the same name, written by Conn and Hal Iggulden. It offers advice to boys on topics ranging from building a tree house to learning the histories of famous battles.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

“The series follows the McKenna family as they cope with the untimely passing of Patrick, their patriarch and a whimsical inventor who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His death has left the family reeling, but hope appears in the form of a book called ‘The Dangerous Book for Boys’ that Patrick created as a handbook to help his three sons. The book is a how-to guide for childhood that inspires fantasies for his youngest son, Wyatt. While in his fantasy world, Wyatt reconnects with his father and learns life skills that help him navigate the real world.”

The series also stars Erinn Hayes (“Childrens Hospital”), Drew Logan Powell (“Rockaway”), Kyan Zielinski (“The Lunchbox Brigade”), and Swoosie Kurtz (“Mike and Molly”). The series is executive produced by Cranston, Glouberman, Greg Mottola (“Superbad”), and James Degus (“Sneaky Pete”). Cranston and Mottola wrote the first two episodes, and Glouberman serves as the showrunner.

Amazon Prime will make all six episodes available for streaming on March 30. Until then, check out the trailer below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.