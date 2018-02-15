‘Call Me By Your Name’ House For Sale: Now’s Your Chance to Buy Elio’s Italian Summer Home

The Perlman family home can be yours, but you'll need $2.7 million first.

Attention, “Call Me By Your Name” fans: Start saving fast because the Perlman family home can be all yours for $2.7 million. The property Luca Guadagnino used for Elio’s home in his four-time Oscar nominee is now for sale on Home & Loft (via Buzzfeed). The listing notes the home has 14 bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located in Lombardy, Italy. As evidenced in “Call Me by Your Name,” entertaining guests shouldn’t be a problem.

Unfortunately, you may have some competition from Guadagnino himself. The director told Architectural Digest last November that he knew about the home long before he started filming in it and always dreamed of buying it for himself. The director completely gutted the house and redecorated it with 1980s period detail before production on the movie began. Even if Guadagnino doesn’t buy the home, a part of him will aways own it.

“I feel like I’ll own that house forever,” the director told A.D. “I had the same sensation when I did ‘I Am Love.’ I shot in this very important mansion in the center of Milan, and I never went back after the wrap but it’s mine. I’ll own that house forever.”

“Call Me By Your Name,” which is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor, is now playing in theaters.