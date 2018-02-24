‘Call Me by Your Name’: Sufjan Stevens to Perform ‘Mystery of Love’ at the Oscars

He's nominated for Best Original Song.

Now that he’s been nominated for an Academy Award, Sufjan Stevens is about to take the next logical step: performing at the actual ceremony. The singer/songwriter received a nod in the Best Original Song category for “Mystery of Love,” one of two tunes he contributed to the “Call Me by Your Name” soundtrack; his other, “Visions of Gideon,” didn’t receive a nod.

Also performing next weekend are Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, and Common, who won in the same category for “Glory,” from the “Selma” soundtrack. Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will perform “Remember Me” from “Coco,” Blige is set to perform “Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Common and Andra Day are performing “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” and Settle will perform “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

A critical darling, “Call Me by Your Name” is also nominated for Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay, which is considered a favorite to win 89-year-old four-time nominee James Ivory his first Oscar.

This year’s ceremony, the 90th, takes place next Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.