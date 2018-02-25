CAS Awards 2018: ‘Dunkirk’ Wins Top Sound Mixing Honor

Christopher Nolan's World War II audio extravaganza was rewarded Saturday night.

After losing the MPSE Award for sound editing, “Dunkirk” grabbed sound mixing honors Saturday night at the 54th CAS Awards at the Omni. Pixar’s “Coco” and National Geographic’s “Jane” took the animation and documentary prizes.

With the Oscars a week away, will Christopher Nolan’s audio tour-de-force win both sound editing and sound mixing? Or will it split with “Blade Runner 2049” or “Baby Driver”?

Meanwhile, the Sound Mixing team of “Black Mirror: USS Callister” took top honors for Television Movie or Mini-Series. Television-One Hour honors went to “Game of Thrones”: “Beyond the Wall,” while “Silicon Valley”: “”Mix Pre- 10T Recorder”-Con’” won the award for Television Series-Half Hour. “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge” won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials.

“Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright earned the CAS Filmmaker Award, sound engineer Anna Behlmer (“Moulin Rouge!”) was honored with CAS Career Achievement Award, and Tomlinson Holman (“Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi”) was bestowed the Edward J. Greene Award.

Winners are listed below.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION: “Dunkirk”

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED: “Coco”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY: “Jane”

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES: “Black Mirror: USS Callister”

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer – William Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR: “Game of Thrones”: “Beyond the Wall”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR: “Silicon Valley”: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS: “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge”

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION: “Mix Pre- 10T Recorder”

Manufacturer: Sound Devices

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION: “RX 6 Advanced”

Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Xing Li

Chapman University – Orange, CA

