CAS Awards 2018: ‘Dunkirk’ Wins Top Sound Mixing Honor

After losing the MPSE Award for sound editing, “Dunkirk” grabbed sound mixing honors Saturday night at the 54th CAS Awards at the Omni. Pixar’s “Coco” and National Geographic’s “Jane” took the animation and documentary prizes.
With the Oscars a week away, will Christopher Nolan’s audio tour-de-force win both sound editing and sound mixing? Or will it split with “Blade Runner 2049” or “Baby Driver”?
Meanwhile, the Sound Mixing team of “Black Mirror: USS Callister” took top honors for Television Movie or Mini-Series. Television-One Hour honors went to “Game of Thrones”: “Beyond the Wall,” while “Silicon Valley”: “”Mix Pre- 10T Recorder”-Con’” won the award for Television Series-Half Hour. “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge” won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials.
“Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright earned the CAS Filmmaker Award, sound engineer Anna Behlmer (“Moulin Rouge!”) was honored with CAS Career Achievement Award, and Tomlinson Holman (“Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi”) was bestowed the Edward J. Greene Award.
Winners are listed below.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION: “Dunkirk”
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED: “Coco”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY: “Jane”
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES: “Black Mirror: USS Callister”
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer – William Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR: “Game of Thrones”: “Beyond the Wall”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR: “Silicon Valley”: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS: “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge”
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION: “Mix Pre- 10T Recorder”
Manufacturer: Sound Devices
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION: “RX 6 Advanced”
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Xing Li
Chapman University – Orange, CA
