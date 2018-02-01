‘Castle Rock’ Trailer: Andre Holland Goes to Shawshank in Newest Tease of Hulu’s TV Stephen King-iverse

The King and JJ Abrams-produced series set in the world of the author's novels gets a Super Bowl spot that raises all the right questions.

Cast impending superstar Andre Holland in the lead role? Check. Make it so that Scott Glenn delivers the opening lines of your Super Bowl spot? Double check. Illuminate anything about what “Castle Rock,” Hulu’s new horror story set in the world of Stephen King’s novels, is actually about? Well, kind of.

Before it drops in front of over 100 million viewers during Sunday’s festivities, Hulu unspooled a tiny bit more of “Castle Rock” lore in a brand new trailer. Another in a line of what’s sure to be an easter egg buffet for King aficionados, this latest look also has an explicit nod to Shawshank (no Rita Hayworth, though), but a handful of vets from prior King adaptations leave plenty still up to speculation.

Aside from the clips in the tease below, we still have very few details about the show, other than its to-be-expected Maine locale and a psychological battle between good and evil, both right at home in King’s work.

Even the elusive truth of its release date (“Summer” is all we get) is a quintessentially cagey move from executive producer JJ Abrams. We do know that apart from Holland and Glenn, the cast also includes Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Terry O’Quinn and Bill(y) Skarsgård. (Check our police work, but we’re pretty sure that’s Rory Culkin in there, too.)

Watch the full Super Bowl ad (featuring a very, very frightened Sissy Spacek) below:

“Castle Rock” will premiere sometime between the months of June and August on Hulu.

