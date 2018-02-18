Charlyne Yi Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Harassment, Says He Called Her ‘China Man’

It allegedly happened on the set of "House."

In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, actress Charlyne Yi accuses Marilyn Manson of sexual harassment on the set of “House” during its final season. “Yes this happened a long time ago — on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man, she wrote”

“It’s so triggering to see people come up on the internet who have harassed you,” Yi continued. “And then when you talk about the incidents you become known as the person tied to the harasser. And that’s just your name from now on. It almost overrides who you are.” “I genuinely hope he gets help,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet, seemingly in regards to reports that Manson had a “breakdown” onstage and abruptly ended a concert early on Thursday night.

In addition to her role on “House,” Yi is best known for her appearances in “Knocked Up,” “Cloverfield,” and “Paper Heart,” for which she won a screenwriting award at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival.