Chris Pratt Attacked for Sending ‘Prayers’ to Kevin Smith; James Gunn Sounds Off On Backlash

Pratt took to Twitter following Smith's heart attack to send the indie director prayers, but fans on social media didn't respond well to his choice of words.

Chris Pratt is facing backlash from social media users after he posted a tweet in which he sent “prayers” to Kevin Smith following a heart attack. Pratt wrote that Smith’s “Clerks” inspired him when he was a senior in high school and included the line “praying for you.” Smith suffered a heart attack on February 25 following a comedy show in California. The director said he almost died.

Many Twitter users responded in fury to Pratt’s well-wishes, mocking the fact he was “praying” for Smith. The backlash cited the politicians who sent prayers and thoughts to the survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting while not actually attempting to enforce changes to gun control laws. James Gunn, Pratt’s director on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, quickly came to the actor’s defense. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Gunn attempted to explain the differences between the connotation of “praying” in these two examples.

“I think people misunderstand the backlash against ‘thoughts & prayers,'” Gunn wrote. “There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty.”

“If you’re offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty,” he continued. “But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do.”

You can read Gunn’s defense in the entire Twitter thread below. The director is set to reunite with Pratt on a third “Guardians” film.

So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against “thoughts & prayers.” (thread) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

2 There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

3 If you’re offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

4 And if you’re going to offer prayers to the folks suffering in Puerto Rico, you might consider adding a link for a donation or calling on your representatives to take action, in addition to those prayers. Prayers alone will not change the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

5 But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

6 I’m not tweeting this to defend Chris – he’s a big boy and can take care of himself. But for me, personally, prayer and meditation are great boons to my life and help me navigate my way through this world, and I don’t want to dissuade others who find those things useful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

7 I honestly would not be doing what I’m doing in either my career, or in speaking out on political matters, if I wasn’t led there through prayers and meditation. I feel lucky to have these tools. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

8 I don’t think that means YOU need to pray. I don’t. There are many ways to navigate this life. Mine is only one of them. Prayer isn’t for everyone but, in the face of helplessness, it’s often meant as a acknowledgement that one cares (and we all care about @ThatKevinSmith). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

9 If I am ever sick I will gratefully accept any of your thoughts and prayers. And will not be as grateful for some random fan knocking down my doctor and performing his own brand of kick ass surgery on me. Love to you all. Have a great week. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

