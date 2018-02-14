Chris Rock Gets Brutally Honest About Porn Addiction and Cheating on His Wife: ‘I Wasn’t a Good Husband’

Chris Rock doesn't shy away from the tough personal subjects in his new Netflix special, "Chris Rock: Tamborine."

Chris Rock’s first hour-long comedy special in a decade has landed, and it features the comedian getting brutally honest with himself about the past. “Chris Rock: Tamborine” is now streaming on Netflix, and Rock doesn’t shy away from the tough subjects like his battle with porn addiction. Rock admits he wasn’t a good husband and spoke about the outcome of his addiction.

“I was not a good husband. I was fucked-up. I was addicted to porn. I know, billion-dollar industry, just me, right? I was addicted to porn and, you know, I was 15 minutes late everywhere,” Rock says. “When you watch too much porn, you know what happens? Here’s what happens. You become sexually autistic. You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues.”

“What happens when you watch too much porn is you get desensitized,” he continues. “When you start watching porn, any porn’ll do. ‘Ah, they’re naked. Woo-hoo.’ Then, later on, you’re all fucked-up. And you need is a perfect porn cocktail to get you off. I was so fucked-up, I need an Asian girl with a black girl’s ass that speaks Spanish just to get my dick to move an inch. I’m a lot better now.”

Porn addiction wasn’t the only reason Rock’s 16-year-old marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock ended in 2014. The divorce was finalized in August 2016. Rock talks about being unfaithful to his wife at one point in the Netflix special, referring to himself as an “asshole.” The comedian admits his money and fame falsely led him to believe that he could do anything he wanted and get away with it, which wasn’t the case when it came to his marriage.

“I’m a fuckin’ asshole, man. I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I cheated,” Rock says. “Yeah, I’m serious. I’m not bragging. I’d go on the road, end up sleeping with three different women. It’s, like, fucked-up. When guys cheat, we want something new. But then your woman finds out, and now she’s new. She’s never the same again. So, now you got new, but you got bad new. You got bad fuckin’ new, man.”

“Every woman in here is like, “Fuck you, Chris. I thought you was all right. You? Come on, Chris. What the fuck is wrong with you? What the fuck is wrong with men?” Rock continues.

“Chris Rock: Tamborine” is now streaming on Netflix.