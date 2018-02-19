Christopher Nolan Puts an End to Bond 25 Directing Rumors: ‘I’m Not the Man’

Bond 25 already has a November 2019 release date, now if only the director could be announced.

Will he or won’t he? That’s been the question on many Christopher Nolan fans’ minds in regards to whether or not the “Dunkirk” Oscar nominee will take over directing duties of the James Bond franchise. The director is an outspoken fan of the franchise, but now he is ready to put an end once and for all to the many rumors suggesting he’s the man directing Bond 25.

“I won’t be the man,” Nolan confirmed during a visit on the BBC Radio 4 program “Desert Island Discs” (via The Playlist). “No, categorically. I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumoured to be doing it.”

Being one of the most prominent British directors in Hollywood, Nolan is often always at the center of James Bond directing rumors. Bond 25 will once again star Daniel Craig in the title role, and the film is set for November 8, 2019, which means a director should be confirmed any day now.

Nolan invited widespread speculation about his involvement with the 007 franchise last summer when he confirmed he had spoken with Bond producers about the gig. He even expressed interesting in wanting to make a Bond film.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” Nolan said last July. “Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

The two rumored frontrunners for the Bond 25 gig have been Denis Villeneuve and Yann Demange for quite some time now. Considering Villeneuve has both “Cleopatra” and “Dune” remakes on the horizon, it seems more likely that Demange will land the gig. The director is best known for his tense historical thriller “’71” and is finishing up work on his Matthew McConaughey-starring “White Boy Rick.”

Part of the reason rumors have persisted about Nolan is because he hasn’t announced any new future projects since “Dunkirk” was released last summer. The director is nominated for Best Director at the Oscars next month, which is one of eight nominations “Dunkirk” received.

