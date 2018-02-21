Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ Takes Surprise Period Prize

"The Shape of Water" factor prevailed Tuesday night, as costume designer Luis Sequeira pulled an upset over Oscar frontrunner Mark Bridges from "Phantom Thread."

In the battle of period costume design, “The Shape of Water’s” Luis Sequeira upset “Phantom Thread’s” Mark Bridges at the 20th annual Costume Designer Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

In a further victory for the Best Picture Oscar frontrunner, DGA winner Guillermo del Toro was honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. While Bridges remains the Oscar favorite for Paul Thomas Anderson’s love poem to London fashion statements of the 1950s, the race has just tightened for Sequeira’s Cold War meets movie fashion statements of the 1960s.

The sci-fi/fantasy award surprisingly went to “Wonder Woman’s” Lindy Hemming over Oscar-nominated Jacqueline Durran for “Beauty and the Beast.” The contemporary award, meanwhile, went to “I, Tonya’s” Jennifer Johnson, beating the much flashier “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” designed by Arianne Phillips.

For TV, Jane Petrie won for “The Crown” (period), Michele Clapton took home the prize for “Game of Thrones” (sci-fi/fantasy), and Ane Crabtree earned the award for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (contemporary). Short form honors went to Kim Bowen’s music video for for P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma.”

In addition, “Star Wars” costume designer John Mollo was inducted into the Hall of Fame, actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) won the Spotlight Award, the Achievement Award went to Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston (“Allied,” “Lincoln”), and Maggie Schpak, expert jeweler/metalworker, received the Distinguished Service Award.

