The Onion Hilariously Explains All the Times Daniel Day-Lewis ‘F*cks Up at Acting’ in ‘Phantom Thread’ — Watch

Even diehard "Phantom Thread" fans have to laugh at The Onion's absurd takedown of Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar nominee.

The Onion has finally turned its attention to “Phantom Thread,” and even diehard fans of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominee have to laugh. The satirical news out debuted a mock video interview with one of the “producers” of the film where she breaks down all of the scenes in which Daniel Day-Lewis “fucked up at acting.” Yes, The Onion wants you to know that Day-Lewis isn’t as amazing on set as you think.

“Phantom Thread” is competing for six Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Day-Lewis is nominated once again for Best Actor and could win his fourth trophy following “My Left Foot,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “Lincoln,” although he faces tough competition from “Darkest Hour” frontrunner Gary Oldman.

Celebrate “Phantom Thread” with The Onion’s hilarious interview in the video below. The film is now playing theaters.