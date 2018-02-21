‘Darkest Hour’ Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray Prize Pack of Four Joe Wright Films

Enter to win a Blu-ray prize pack of four Joe Wright's films, including "Darkest Hour," "Atonement" and more.

Director Joe Wright is no stranger to seeing his films collect Oscar accolades, having launched the career of Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan in his 2007 film “Atonement.” This year, Wright’s Winston Churchill biopic, “Darkest Hour,” has picked up numerous awards, including big Best Actor wins at the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for the film’s star, Gary Oldman. Oldman has a good shot at nabbing a Best Actor Oscar, while the film also has five more nominations, including Best Picture.

To celebrate the Blu-ray release of “Darkest Hour” on February 27, we’re giving away two prize packs of Joe Wright’s films on Blu-ray to two lucky winners based in the U.S. The prize pack includes the Oscar nominated “Darkest Hour,” as well as “Anna Karenina,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement.”

Now through Wednesday, February 28 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Wednesday, February 28 at or around 3pm ET.