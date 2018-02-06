David Simon, ‘Drunk History’ Panels Join 2018 ATX Television Festival Lineup

A conversation with the creator of "The Wire" will headline a festival filled with reunions, panels, and screenings.

Few creators have transformed television like the legendary David Simon, which is why this year, ATXFest Season 7 has chosen to honor his 20 years of groundbreaking television with an in-depth celebration of his many incredible series.

After getting his start on the NBC series “Homicide,” David Simon moved to HBO, where he first produced the miniseries “The Corner” and is presently working on the ’70s period drama “The Deuce.” In between, he explored the invasion of Iraq in “Generation Kill,” followed New Orleans post-Katrina in “Treme,” explored public housing issues in “Show Me a Hero,” and took us through the streets of Baltimore in the legendary “The Wire.”

He and producing partner Nina K. Noble will be sitting down at the upcoming ATX Festival in Austin to discuss 20 years of co-productions between HBO and Blown Deadline, which is Simon’s own production company. They will be joined by Clarke Peters (Lester Freamon in “The Wire”) and other cast and crew. Simon is an author, journalist, and writer who is known for his searing social commentary, so there should be no shortage of things to talk about.

The festival will also be the site of several premiere screenings, including Paramount Network’s “American Woman,” AT&T Audience Network’s “Condor,” and OWN’s “Love Is ___.” Returning series like Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” and Freeform’s “The Bold Type” will hold screenings and Q&As, and fans of “Drunk History” will also be happy to hear that Comedy Central is bringing it back to ATX for an interactive panel with creator Derek Waters and special guests.

An additional entry to the festival lineup is the independently produced pilot of “Everyone Is Doing Great.” Developed by former “One Tree Hill” stars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, the show is autobiographical in nature and follows the two as struggling actors trying to recapture their earlier successes.

These new panels and screenings join previously announced reunions for “thirtysomething” and “Nash Bridges.”

The seventh season of ATX Television Festival will run from June 7 – 10 in Austin, TX. For information on how to attend, visit the ATX website.

