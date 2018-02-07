‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Introduces Josh Brolin’s Cable With Gun-Slinging New Footage — Watch

Forget "Jonah Hex." Cable is the comic book character Josh Brolin was born to play.

The last time Josh Brolin stepped into the lead role of comic book adaptation it was the critically maligned “Jonah Hex” in 2010, so let’s just say the actor isn’t going to make the same mistake eight years later. Brolin returns to the comic book movie world this summer in the guaranteed blockbuster “Deadpool 2,” and now his character Cable has gotten his own badass trailer.

“Deadpool 2” is directed by “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde” filmmaker David Leitch and stars Brolin opposite Ryan Reynolds as the title superhero. 20th Century Fox has done a brilliant job at keeping plot details under wraps, but the latest trailer promises a ton of epic action set pieces.

“Deadpool 2” opens in theaters nationwide May 18. Watch the Cable-centric teaser below.