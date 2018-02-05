Back to IndieWire

Deadpool Live Tweeted the Entire Super Bowl, and His Commentary Got Predictably Filthy

20th Century Fox didn't premiere a new trailer during the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean it didn't have an ingenious marketing plan up up its sleeve.

Deadpool 2” is easily one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2018, so a lot of fans were probably disappointed 20th Century Fox didn’t debut a brand new trailer during Super Bowl LII last night. After all, sequels for “Jurassic World,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Avengers” all took advantage of television’s most-watched broadcast to unveil new footage. Fortunately, the Merc with a Mouth didn’t sit the Super Bowl out entirely.

20th Century Fox was doing some of its own marketing during the Super Bowl broadcast by having Deadpool live tweet the game. Naturally the character couldn’t stop tweeting about balls and his timeline got predictably filthy very fast.

Deadpool 2,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beats, and Josh Brolin, opens in theaters nationwide May 18, 2018. Visit the film’s official twitter page for his entire Super Bowl LII live tweet. We’ve included our favorite reactions below.

