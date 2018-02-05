Deadpool Live Tweeted the Entire Super Bowl, and His Commentary Got Predictably Filthy

20th Century Fox didn't premiere a new trailer during the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean it didn't have an ingenious marketing plan up up its sleeve.

“Deadpool 2” is easily one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2018, so a lot of fans were probably disappointed 20th Century Fox didn’t debut a brand new trailer during Super Bowl LII last night. After all, sequels for “Jurassic World,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Avengers” all took advantage of television’s most-watched broadcast to unveil new footage. Fortunately, the Merc with a Mouth didn’t sit the Super Bowl out entirely.

20th Century Fox was doing some of its own marketing during the Super Bowl broadcast by having Deadpool live tweet the game. Naturally the character couldn’t stop tweeting about balls and his timeline got predictably filthy very fast.

“Deadpool 2,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beats, and Josh Brolin, opens in theaters nationwide May 18, 2018. Visit the film’s official twitter page for his entire Super Bowl LII live tweet. We’ve included our favorite reactions below.

God, I love Pink (and not just the pop singer). Besides being my 2nd favorite shade of red, it’s also the color of the inside of people’s outsides and that lady biker gang from Grease. #DPtheSB — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 4, 2018

Ah, to be in Minnesota right now. Because there’s nothing better than rolling around in some crisp white powder to get you through that 9 month season they call winter. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Anything centered around a bunch of muscular, athletic men manhandling a leather ball has my vote. The shiny tights are just icing on the cake. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Everyone in the bar just freaked out at once so either there was an interception, or they discovered I’ve been peeing in the chili. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Gronk reminds me of a cooler, more athletic, better looking Colossus. Hell of a tight end, too. #GronkSpike #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

I know juggled balls when I see them. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018