Devin Faraci Launches New Film Website Following Sexual Assault Allegations

After resigning from Alamo Drafthouse for a second time, the former Birth.Movies.Death editor-in-chief is attempting a comeback.

Devin Faraci has announced the launch of a new film website. Titled Cinema Sangha, the site is billed as “Film from an occasionally Buddhist perspective.” The former editor-in-chief of Alamo Drafthouse film and TV site Birth.Movies.Death, Faraci first left the company in late 2016 amid sexual assault allegations. Eleven months later, it was discovered that Drafthouse co-founder Tim League had quietly re-hired Faraci to work from home, after which Faraci promptly resigned again.

The blog appears to have been live since last year, but freelance film writer Fred Topel discovered it Tuesday, tweeting: “Devin Faraci has a new website where he reviews films from a Buddhist perspective. On his About page he talks about hitting bottom but still does not admit sexually assaulting a woman.”

Many in the independent film community voiced their opinions on Twitter, including one user by the name of Geek Girl Diva. “If your site mixes your personal insights with your professional life, then being honest about your personal life is step one,” she wrote. “If you’re in recovery, then truth means the full truth. Devin has consistently taken only a certain % of the responsibility, which means he took none.”

According to the site’s About section, Cinema Sangha is “dedicated to the points where pop culture and spiritual principles meet.” Faraci is described as “A film critic and pop culture commentator for a decade before he hit bottom in 2016. Losing everything he once held as important, he discovered a new way of living, aided by 12 step recovery and Therevada Buddhism.”

The site includes links to donate to RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) at the bottom of the site, as well as to Faraci’s Patreon and personal Paypal. There are also links to learn more about 12 Step programs and Therevada Buddhism.

The site has already reached a few readers who welcome Faraci back into the film criticism fold. One user named Eric Marten commented, “Thank you for reviewing ‘Annihilation,’ it’s great to read your writing again.”