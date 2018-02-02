Film Writer Devin Faraci Says He Was ‘Suicidal’ After Being Accused of Sexual Assault

Faraci stepped down as editor in chief of the website Birth.Movies.Death in October 2016 after being accused of sexual assault.

Devin Faraci is speaking out about the sexual assault allegation that derailed his career in PBS’ new five-part series “MeToo What’s Next?” The former editor in chief of Birth.Movies.Death spoke candidly with host Zainab Salbi about the aftermath of being accused, saying he was immediately suicidal after hearing about his behavior.

“Immediately afterwards I was suicidal, within the first day,” Faraci said. “I was just told that I had sexually assaulted a woman, and I did not believe that I was the kind of guy that did that. I was presented with a situation where my personal belief system demanded that I accept this, and so to accept this was to question every piece of my identity and who I thought I was. And within that, I thought I was the worst person who had ever lived.”

Faraci was accused of sexual assault in October 2016. The film writer tweeted about Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” interview in which the President infamously said “grab [women] by the pussy.” The next day, a 33-year-old woman named Caroline, under the Twitter handle @spacecrone, tweeted that Faraci once pulled on her the same move.

The woman tweeted the following: “Devin Faraci, quick question: do you remember grabbing me by the pussy and bragging to our friends about it, telling them to smell your fingers?”

Caroline proceeded to talk more about the abuse on her Twitter timeline. She says Faraci stuck his hands down her pants and told mutual friends he “fingerbanged” her.

“I’ve avoided making that public for over a decade but I guess my rage at Trump has uncasked the Gorgon in me,” Caroline wrote on Twitter.

Faraci stepped down from his role as editor in chief of Birth.Movies.Death in the aftermath of the allegation, but he was back in the headlines in September 2017 when it was revealed that he had been quietly rehired by Birth.Movies.Death parent company Alamo Drafthouse. Drafthouse founder Tim League confirmed Faraci was returned to the company, which resulted in severe backlash. Faraci resigned from Alamo in the wake of the uproar and has remained mostly quiet until now.

Faraci’s full interview will air during an episode of “MeToo What’s Next?” on PBS. The series kicks off February 2 at 8:30pm ET.