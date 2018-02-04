DGA Awards 2018: Full Winners List — Updated Live

Host Judd Apatow oversees the Guild's first ceremony since Harvey Weinstein resigned.

The 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards are underway. Aside from Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), the remaining contenders for the top film prize — Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), and Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) — are each first-time nominees. All hope to emulate Damien Chazelle, who won the Feature Film Director DGA Award before capping last year’s award season with an Oscar.

Following a multitude of sexual misconduct allegations, Harvey Weinstein resigned from the DGA in late November, about six weeks after expulsion proceedings were initiated. “[Men] must speak up,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme, elected in June 2017. “This is not just a fight by women for women. They didn’t create this problem. It’s a fight for everyone for a better world for everyone.” In his address, Schlamme also addressed the need to put more minorities and women — who make just five percent of films in the director’s chair.

Schlamme’s frequent collaborator, Aaron Sorkin, is another director celebrating his premiere nomination tonight; he’ll vie for First-Time Feature Film Director for “Molly’s Game,” a drama that already earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Of their “The West Wing” collaboration, Schlamme said, “The show centered on a fictitious president who in all of his strengths and weaknesses, always tried to find the better angels in himself and others. Tragically, that doesn’t seem to reflect the current occupant of the West Wing. So I will continue to model myself after the fictitious one.”

Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) accepted the evening’s first award for her work directing the Netflix children’s program “Anne with an E.” It was the two-year anniversary of her father’s death, and Caro admitted, “He would say the DGA is a bloody great organization.”

Another winner was Glenn Weiss, who oversaw Envelopegate at the 2017 Oscars. Once “La La Land” was mistakenly named Best Picture, Weiss recalled thinking, “I don’t want the headline the next day to be, ‘Something bad happened, and they tried to cover it up.’ So in my mind, we needed to be transparent, we needed to show what was going on out there” at the Dolby Theatre.

“The Shape of Water” co-stars Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins presented del Toro with his DGA medallion. “It was a movie that was full of many reasons why it shouldn’t work, and those are the reason why it works,” said del Toro. “For you to tell me today to continue doing these insane fables that I’ve been making for 25 years means the world.” He also choked back tears while dedicating the honor to his parents, who live in his native Mexico: “Thank you dad, thank you mom. You believe in me in my monsters all the time.” On January 20, del Toro missed the PGA Awards in this very building, to tend to his ailing father.

Peele’s medallion came with a standing ovation after “Get Out” villainess Catherine Keener got the giggles while roasting co-star Bradley Whitford. “The horror genre is my favorite form,” he said. “[Horror] hasn’t gotten the respect I think it deserves. Horror is a genre that gives us a way to deal with our fears collectively. When a bunch of strangers go into a theater to laugh, cry, scream together, something cathartic happens, something important happens…The fact that I had never seen a film that addresses the fears of the modern African American experience was a signal to me that the conversation about race was broken.”

Best Supporting Actor Oscar favorite Sam Rockwell gave McDonagh his medallion. “I thought being a film director was all about shouting through bullhorns at people and being a bully, generally, until I found out you could just have your first AD do that,” quipped the Brit, who also wrote his film. With more earnestness, he admitted, “If there are any girls or boys out there who think they’re too quiet or too shy, or even too vaguely alcoholic to be a film director, don’t worry about it, because apart from having to get up early in the mornings, directing isn’t as frightening as you might think.”

Hosting duties fell to Apatow, he believed, because, “They wanted someone that they knew would not get in trouble before the event…’Who is the least sexy guy in this business? Who are we sure had no sex — consensual or any other kinds?” He also theorized that Mel Gibson is a surprise benefactor of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements (“It’s so much harder when you’re the only asshole in town, but when everyone’s an asshole, suddenly you have some cover.”)

Apatow ended his set by waxing facetious about “the most politically correct film of all time,” with “Kevin Spacey starring as a trans veteran battling cancer. It would be directly by Brett Ratner, from a script by Woody Allen. With a soundtrack by R. Kelly, catering by Mario Batali, Bill Cosby will play the president. You have that dentist who shot the lion in there. Jared Fogle from Subway will lose weight to play a part. It’ll premiere on Matt Lauer’s YouTube channel.”

The Guild represents more than 16,000 members. Additional awards will be presented to television, documentary, and commercial directors. IndieWire will be updating each award below as it’s announced live.

Feature Film Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (A24)

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” (Warner Bros.)

Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

First-Time Feature Film Director

Geremy Jasper, “Patti Cake$” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

William Oldroyd, “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions)

Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Sheridan, “Wind River” (Acacia Entertainment)

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game” (STX Entertainment)

Dramatic Series

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Netflix)

Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Offred” (Hulu)

Jeremy Podeswa, “Game of Thrones,” “The Dragon and the Wolf” (HBO)

Matt Shakman, “Game of Thrones,” “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Alan Taylor, “Game of Thrones,” “Beyond the Wall” (HBO)

Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” “The Thief” (Netflix)

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley,” “Server Error” (HBO)

Melina Matsoukas, “Master of None,” “Thanksgiving” (Netflix)

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “Veep,” “Chicklet” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladine, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Movies for Television and Miniseries

Scott Frank, “Godless,” (Netflix)

Barry Levinson, “The Wizard of Lies,” (HBO)

Kyra Sedgwick, “Story of a Girl” (Lifetime)

Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies,” (HBO)

George C. Wolfe, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” (HBO)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Andre Allen, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “#2061,” (TBS)

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher,”#1527,” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Joe Biden/Elton John,” (CBS)

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “French Elections” (HBO)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin,” (Netflix)

Linda Mendoza, “Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman,” (PBS)

Paul Pennolino, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” (TBS)

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special,” (Netflix)

Glenn Weiss, “The 89th Annual Academy Awards,” (ABC)

Reality Programs

Hisham Abed, “Encore!” “Pilot,” (ABC)

John Gonzalez, “Live PD,” “Episode 50,” (A&E)

Brian Smith, “MasterChef,” “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks” (FOX)

Adam Vetri, “Dare to Live,” “Chainsmokers,” (MTV)

Kent Weed, “Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge,” “Season Premiere” (NBC)

Children’s Programs

Niki Caro, “Anne with an E,” “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny” (Netflix)

Benjamin Lehmann, “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special,” (HBO)

Lily Mariye, “Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling” (Amazon)

Alison McDonald, “An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life,” (Amazon)

Matthew O’Neill and Thalia Soldi, “15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey,” (HBO)

Commercials

Martin de Thurah (Epoch Films), “Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein,” “Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein,” “Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House”

Alma Har’el (Epoch Films), “Love Without Bias, P&G”

Hoffman/Metoyer (MJZ), “Anthem, KitchenAid – DigitasLBi,” “Go Further, Ford – GTB”

Miles Jay (SMUGGLER), “Alive, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones – Grey,” “Calling JohnMalkovich.com, Squarespace – John X Hannes,” “Who is JohnMalkovich.com?, Squarespace – John X Hannes”

Isaiah Seret (Biscuit Filmworks), “Growing Up, Samsung Galaxy – Wieden + Kennedy Portland,” “I Love You, Samsung Great – Wieden + Kennedy Portland,” “Never Too Composed, Kohler – DDB Chicago”

Documentary

Ken Burns & Lynn Novick, “The Vietnam War,” (PBS)

Bryan Fogel, “Icarus,” (Netflix)

Matthew Heineman, “City of Ghosts,” (Amazon Studios)

Steve James, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” (PBS)

Errol Morris, “Wormwood,” (Netflix)

Frank Capra Achievement Award

Dwight Williams

Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award

Jim Tanker

Honorary Lifetime Member Award

Michael Apted

