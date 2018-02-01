‘Disobedience’ First Trailer: Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams Bring the Passion in Forbidden Love Story

Rising Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio directs this drama about a lesbian romance in an orthodox Jewish community.

Pablo Larrain might be the most prolific Chilean director working today, but Sebastián Lelio is quickly rising the ranks. After acclaimed dramas like “Gloria” and “A Fantastic Woman,” which won Lelio the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at Berlin and is currently nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, the director makes his English-language debut with “Disobedience.”

“Disobedience” is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. The story follows a rabbi’s daughter (Weisz) who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community in Hendon, London following the death of her estranged father. While there, she rekindles a romance with a former friend (McAdams), who just so happens to be married to her cousin. Alessandro Nivola also stars.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and earned strong reviews from critics. “Disobedience” opens in theaters April 27 via Bleecker Street. Watch the trailer below.