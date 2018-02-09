Donald Glover Gave ‘Black Panther’ Script Notes to Ryan Coogler and Is Thanked in the Credits

Coogler asked Donald and his brother, Stephen Glover, for help in the early stages of writing "Black Panther."

Donald Glover had a small role in “Spider Man: Homecoming,” but it turns out that hasn’t been his only involvement with the the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to Collider, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler revealed that Donald and his brother, Stephen Glover, helped give script notes when “Panther” was in early stages of development. The director didn’t reveal exactly how they impacted the script, but it was apparently enough to get them both a special shoutout in the film’s end credits.

“They had some cool insight,” Coogler said. “Donald’s one of the funniest people that I know.”

“Black Panther” opens on President’s Day weekend and is heading towards a record-breaking debut in the $160 million range. Reviews for the latest Marvel tentpole have been extremely positive, with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich even calling “Black Panther” the best Marvel movie to date.

Chadwick Boseman reprises his role of T’Challa/Black Panther after making his Marvel debut in “Captain America: Civil War.” The cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, and “Get Out” Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya.

“nkck Panther” opens in theaters nationwide February 16. Glover will return to television for “Atlanta’ Robbin Season” in March and will play Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in theaters May 25. He’ll stay with the Disney family for a voice part in “The Lion King” live action remake.