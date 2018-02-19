Donald Trump Wants Oprah to Run for President So She Can Be ‘Exposed and Defeated’

The President of the United States slammed Oprah on Twitter after the airing of her February 18 segment on "60 Minutes."

Donald Trump slammed Oprah Winfrey following the February 18 episode of “60 Minutes,” in which Oprah sat down with a group of Trump voters to get their thoughts on his presidency thus far and to see where they think the country is heading under his leadership. Oprah’s segment was a follow up to a similar panel that aired on “60 Minutes” last September.

In the hours after the “60 Minutes” episode aired, Trump took to Twitter to bash Oprah. He called her reporting during the segment “biased” and “slanted” and even encouraged her to run for President in 2020 so that she can finally be “exposed and defeated.”

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on ’60 Minutes,'” Trump wrote. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Oprah, for the record, has dismissed the rumors saying she will run for President in two years. According to Oprah, she just “doesn’t have the DNA” to serve as Commander in Chief.

