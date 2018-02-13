Doug Jones Doesn’t Want ‘The Shape of Water’ to Be Remembered for The Fish Creature’s Penis

Guillermo del Toro and Jones' fish creature has become quite the object of desire, even inspiring a sex toy.

“The Shape of Water” has won countless awards this season and is currently nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, but it has also sparked the romantic desires of many an audience member who have taken quite fondly to the film’s fish creature. The film made headlines this month for inspiring a sold-out sex toy that imagines what the creature’s penis would look like, and now actor Doug Jones has weighed in on his character’s sex appeal.

“With a light chuckle, I can tell you it’s not exactly what I’d hoped for,” Jones told The Wrap about the sex toy. “I’ve actually had several real action figures made of my creature roles in the past — all done in good taste.”

Jones, who spent hours in the makeup trailer being transformed into the creature, went on to say that he hopes the creature’s penis is the “last thing” people remember about his performance.

“After pouring my heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this romantic, beautiful, magical role,” he said, “the last thing I want to be remembered for is a silicone appendage that comes in two sizes.”

Fortunately, film critics have been over the moon about Jones’ silent performance. IndieWire’s Ben Croll singled out Jones in his A- review of the movie, praising the actor for pulling off the technical challenge of only acting through pantomime and movement. Jones has been Guillermo del Toro’s go-to man for creature acting for years, having starred in the “Hellboy” franchise and “Pan’s Labyrinth.”