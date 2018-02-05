‘Dundee’ Sequel Turned Out to Be a Super Bowl Ad for Australia Tourism — Watch

Thankfully Paul Hogan makes a cameo.

Every year, a Super Bowl commercial gets fans excited about a thing that isn’t really what it purports to be (looking at you, “Ferris Bueller 2”). This year’s example was a supposed “Crocodile Dundee” spinoff starring Danny McBride as the title Australian’s son.

After a fortnight of viral marketing, the culmination of the McBride/Chris Hemsworth faux film was an ad during Super Bowl LII for Australia Tourism. The two actors were a part of a story that followed “Brian Dundee” through alll the best the Outback had to offer.

The ad was directed by Steve Rogers, who’s been behind the camera for notable ads for Old Spice, Adobe, and Nike, among others.

Watch the full commercial below:

The wait is over. Watch the full official DUNDEE trailer right here. It’s the surprise no one saw coming (unless you’ve been on the Internet during the past two weeks). Visit https://t.co/kadAyLFwZh for more. #SeeAustralia #DundeeTourismAd pic.twitter.com/kxmGItY8tV — Australia (@Australia) February 5, 2018

McBride has his latest Jody Hill team-up “The Legacy of a White Tail Deer Hunter” slated to come out later this year, while Hemsworth is in some small indie action comedy about avenging or something.

