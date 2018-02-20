Edgar Wright Has 50 Songs From 50 Favorite Movie Soundtracks He Wants You to Stream — Listen

Songs from "Reservoir Dogs," "Superfly," and "Dirty Harry" make the cut.

Anyone who saw “Baby Driver” knows that Edgar Wright can assemble one hell of a movie soundtrack. But the director’s gift isn’t just picking classic tunes that will get stuck in your head for days, it’s how he manages to synchronize the pulse of his movie to the song to create an indelible movie moment. Look no further than “Baby Driver’s” opening car chase, which is perfectly synched to The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bellbottoms.”

Knowing Wright is such a master of the movie soundtrack should make his official list of 50 favorite movie soundtrack moments all the more important. The director partnered with Spotify to create a playlist of his 50 favorite tracks and it’s currently streaming for free.

Wright detailed the source of each song on his Twitter page, and his favorite songs come from the likes of “Reservoir Dogs,” “Dirty Harry,” Superfly,” and “The Big Lebowski.”

Here’s all 50 movies featured on the playlist: (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/bTXCHDxDbO — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 17, 2018

Here’s all 50 movies featured on the playlist: (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/vjWKR594q7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 17, 2018

