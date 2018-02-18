Emma Watson Donates £1M to UK-Based ‘Justice and Equality Fund’ as Nearly 200 Actresses Expand the Time’s Up Movement

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet, Tessa Thompson, and many others signed an open letter calling for action.

Nearly 200 women have signed an open letter launching a “new UK justice and equality fund,” with Emma Watson donating £1M to the initiative (that’s nearly $1.5 million for us yanks). Their letter, published by the Guardian ahead of tonight’s BAFTA Awards, points out that the gender pay gap is worse than it was five years ago and applauds the Time’s Up movement even as it says that more must be done — especially on their side of the pond.

“Here in the UK, this movement is at a critical juncture. The gender pay gap for women in their 20s is now five times greater than it was six years ago,” the letter reads. “Research in the UK has found that more than half of all women said they have experienced sexual harassment at work. A growing reliance on freelance work forces creates power relationships which are conducive to harassment and abuse. Those engaged in insecure contract work are especially vulnerable to exploitation.”

“This moment has already raised a staggering $21m for an American Time’s Up legal defence fund. But women all over the world need support and funding in order to be able to fight injustice. The revolution we want and need cannot happen without this resourcing.”

Finally, the letter calls on anybody reading to “join us in donating to the new UK justice and equality fund, to spread the word to others and be a catalyst for change. Everyone can make a difference by using your platform, your voice and your power as a changemaker.”

Among the many, many others to sign the open letter are Alice Eve, Amma Asante, Andrea Riseborough, Carey Mulligan, Claire Foy, Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gwendoline Christie, Jodie Whittaker, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Noomi Rapace, Olivia Colman, Rebecca Hall, Rebel Wilson, Rosamund Pike, Samantha Morton, Saoirse Ronan, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson. Read it in full here.