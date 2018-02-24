Zac Efron Shares New Images From His Ted Bundy Biopic ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’

The title isn't hyperbole.

Zac Efron playing a serial killer may at first seem an odd choice if you don’t know much about the murderer in question: Ted Bundy, who was regarded as good-looking and charismatic — traits he used to lure in his 30+ female victims. Efron stars in the appropriately named “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” and just shared new photos from the set. Avail yourself of them below.

Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Haley Joel Osment, Terry Kinney, Jim Parsons, Kaya Scodelario, and Metallica’s James Hetfield (yes, really) co-star in the film, which is being directed by Joe Berlinger. Best known for his documentaries — including and especially the essential “Paradise Lost” trilogy — Berlinger also helmed the ill-fated “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” whose attention-grabbing title is lifted directly from one of Bundy’s guilty verdicts, has yet to receive a release date.