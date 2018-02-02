Best Film Scores of the Century: Listen to a Playlist of IndieWire’s Top Picks

Prepare to have that three-note melody from Mica Levi's "Under the Skin" score haunt your every waking moment.

Perhaps you’re trying to stay focused for a big creative project. Maybe you need something soothing as you’re going through weekend chores. You could just be an eternal fan of orchestral arrangements. Whatever the reason, there’s always room for a good film score playlist in your life.

Consider this a slight variation of the theme of our recently published list of the best film scores of the 21st century, a collection that includes a couple of household names (Hans Zimmer and John Williams, check and check), some recent favorites (Oneohtrix Point Never’s work on “Good Time” and Tamar-Kali’s lush “Mudbound” soundtrack), and iconic samplings from a trio of Paul Thomas Anderson films.

Read More:The 25 Best Movie Scores of the 21st Century

Below, you’ll find a Spotify sampler of tracks from all of IndieWire’s 25 picks, each with links to the full albums that they were taken from:

Now, Spotify doesn’t have the official “Return of the King” release that dropped in music stores back in 2003, otherwise you can be sure that “Minas Tirith” or “The White Tree” would be on there. What about the others? Should we have picked one of the typewriter tracks from “Atonement,” an “Inception” cue that’s not “Time,” or something from “Catch Me if You Can” that’s not that iconic opening riff?

Whether we nailed it or not, be sure to check out the full list, complete with explanations why each score made the final cut.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.