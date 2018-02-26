FilmStruck Embraces Golden Age of Hollywood, Adds Classics From Orson Welles and More to Streaming Library

While other streaming outfits struggle to load up on beloved classics, FilmStruck is now teaming up with Warner Bros. Digital Networks to change that.

Streaming outfit FilmStruck is embracing classic Hollywood with its latest addition to its vast library, joining up with Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) to add Golden Age of Hollywood titles like “Casablanca,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Citizen Kane,” and many more to its already robust lineup. Starting today, FilmStruck subscribers in the U.S. will now be able to watch some of the storied studio’s most beloved films at no additional cost.

Other titles set to join the streaming library include “Singin’ In the Rain,” “The Music Man,” “Bringing Up Baby,” “The Thin Man,” “Cat People,” “A Night At The Opera,” “An American In Paris,” and “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?”

While other streaming outfits — looking at you, Netflix — have balked at adding classic titles to their ranks, much to the detriment of their libraries, FilmStruck has opted to go in an entirely other direction.

“FilmStruck offers movie lovers instant access to the greatest films from every genre and every decade – from ‘Casablanca’ to ‘Seven Samurai’ to ‘This Is Spinal Tap,’” said Jennifer Dorian, general manager of FilmStruck and Turner Classic Movies, in an official statement. “Adding Hollywood classics into the service was a direct response to consumer demand and we’re thrilled to continue growing our award-winning film library while building the ultimate streaming movie service for serious film fans.”

FilmStruck is also rolling out TCM Select, a new featured collection offering the most iconic films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, which will be supplemented with introductions from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, all created exclusively for the streaming service. There will also be a variety of new curated themes built around some of the films, fitting them into easy-to-enjoy packages. Those themes will include “Rogers & Astaire: The Complete Collection,” “Neo-Noir,” and a “Star of the Week” theme featuring Bette Davis, Hepburn & Tracy, and Ava Gardner, among others.

As part of this new partnership, Warner Archive will end its own service, with current subscribers being transitioned to a FilmStruck subscription, providing them with instant access to additional films available to stream anywhere, anytime. FilmStruck will continue to offer U.S.-based subscribers the largest streaming library of contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films, including exclusive streaming access to the critically acclaimed Criterion Collection, offering movie lovers access to films from all decades and all genres.

The new partnership also puts WBDN in league with many of the other studios — indie and mainstream — that offer films on FilmStruck, inducing Janus Films, Flicker Alley, Icarus Films, Kino, Milestone, Zeitgeist, Film Movement, Global Lens, First Run Features, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Shout Factory, Lionsgate, Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.

