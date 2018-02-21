‘Flint Town’: New Netflix Documentary Series Follows the Police Force of an American City in Turmoil

In the midst of a devastating water crisis, this new eight-episode series from the team behind "T-Rex" shows another aspect of Michigan city's struggles.

Flint, Michigan is still living through one of the most high-profile crises in modern American life, with a series of mismanaged decisions about the city’s resources leading to over a dozen deaths and upheaval at many institutional city levels. One of those groups is Flint’s police department, which as the trailer for the new Netflix series “Flint Town” describes, is made up of 98 individuals meant to serve a city with a population of 100,000.

The eight-part docuseries, coming next month to Netflix, tracks the day-to-day operations, training, and community relationships of the city’s police force. By looking at the fraught relationship between Flint’s citizens and law enforcement, the series will look to the city as a test case for how America sees and regards modern policing as an institution. This first trailer shows on-camera interviews from police officers and parents, as well as candid moments in ride-alongs.

“Flint Town” comes from directors Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper and Jessica Dimmock. Canepari and Cooper were the filmmakers behind the 2015 Olympic hopeful doc “T-Rex” — in late 2016, Barry Jenkins signed on to write a script based on the story of subject Clarissa Shields.

Watch the full trailer for “Flint Town” below:

“Flint Town” premieres March 2 on Netflix.

