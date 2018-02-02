France’s Cesar Awards Lavishes Nominations on Robin Campillo’s ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ and Julia Ducornau’s ‘Raw’

The AIDS drama walked away with 13 nods, including best film, best director, best editing, and best original screenplay, while Ducornau's juicy horror film earned 6.

– France’s Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominees for this year’s Cesar Awards – considered the country’s equivalent to the Oscars – with Cannes Grand Prize winner “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” leading the pack with 13 nods, including best film, best director, best editing, and best original screenplay. Other standouts included Albert Dupontel’s “See You Up There” (13 nominations), Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara” (9 nominations), and “Bloody Milk” (8 nominations). Also of note, Julia Ducornau’s debut film, the vicious horror outing “Raw,” picked up 6 nods.

You can see the full list of Cesar nominations right here. This year’s ceremony will be held on March 2 at Paris’ Salle Pleyel.

– The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has announced that Critics’ Choice Award winners Allison Janney and Margot Robbie will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Performers of the Year Award, presented by Belvedere® Vodka, for their remarkable performances in “I, Tonya.” Both actresses have also received nominations at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards for their respective roles, and Allison Janney was awarded with the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. The tribute, which will take place at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre on Thursday, February 8, 2018, will be moderated by Scott Feinberg, Awards Columnist for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Allison and Margot bring biting humor and an emotional resonance to their real-life characters in I, Tonya,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling in an official statement. “We are proud to celebrate them and their incredible contributions to cinema.”

Janney and Robbie will join a recognized group of previous Outstanding Performer Award recipients, including Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet, and Charlize Theron.

– The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has also announced that Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sam Rockwell will be honored with the 2018 American Riviera Award at the 33rd edition of the Fest, which runs from January 31 to February 10, 2018. Rockwell will be fêted with a Tribute celebrating his remarkable performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The film opened in November of 2017 to critical acclaim. The Tribute will take place Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the historic Arlington Theatre.

“In ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ audiences are treated to the kind of mesmerizing and extraordinary performance we have come to expect from Sam Rockwell,” said Roger Durling, Executive Director of SBIFF, in an official statement. “We are long overdue to celebrate this tremendous talent who has lit up the screen for decades.”

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Rockwell will join a prestigious group of past recipients, including last year’s honoree Jeff Bridges (2017), Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo (2016), Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke (2015), Robert Redford (2014), Quentin Tarantino (2013), Martin Scorsese (2012), Annette Bening (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Mickey Rourke (2009), Tommy Lee Jones (2008), Forrest Whitaker (2007), Philip Seymour Hoffman (2006), Kevin Bacon (2005) and Diane Lane (2004).

– The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced Oscar winner Angelina Jolie as the recipient of the 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award. The presentation will be made at the organization’s 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement on February 17 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The ASC Board of Governors Award is given to individuals in the industry whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. It is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer, and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

“Angelina Jolie sets a high standard,” said ASC President Kees van Oostrum in an official statement. “She is a true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit. She has also entertained us through her work, but more importantly has brought significant social issues to our attention. For her wide-ranging accomplishments, we are honored to present her with our Board of Governors Award.”

– James L. Brooks will receive WGA West’s 2018 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement. The career film honor will be bestowed February 11 at the WGA Awards’ Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

“James L. Brooks looms large for writers in our business,” WGAW president David A. Goodman said in an official statement. “His movie scripts walk a razor’s edge; they are comedies that are tinged with tragedy, they have moments of absurdity mixed with sharply observed truths. The beauty of his work is that you never hear the writer behind it, his characters talk like real people and his scripts feel like life. We at the WGAW Board of Directors consider it our honor to give him this award.”

– Filming on Italy in Los Angeles, a three-day cultural event, will honor Monica Bellucci and Gina Lollobrigida with the Filming on Italy and IIC (Italian Institute of Culture) Los Angeles Creativity awards as a recognition for their excellency in the world. Filming on Italy will be screening the movie “Malena” by Giuseppe Tornatore, who made Monica Bellucci an international star, and the U.S. premiere of the movie “On the Milky Road” by Emir Kusturica, in which the actress acts in Serbian.

Filming on Italy General Director Tiziana Rocca said in an official statement, “We are delighted to celebrate and honor Monica Bellucci and Gina Lollobrigida’s careers , two truly international artists. Here in the US, Monica has worked with so many great directors and actors, playing several roles and we can say that she is one of the few Italian actresses capable to act in many languages. Gina is simply a legend.”

