Gaspar Noé Returns: New Film ‘Psyché’ Is Described As A Drug-Induced ‘Plunge Into Hell’

The master provocateur behind "Enter the Void" and "Love" is readying his fifth feature and it's more or less what you would expect from him.

Gaspar Noé, the infamous cinema provocateur behind films like “Irreversible” and “Enter the Void,” is readying his return to the big screen. Government funding group Tax Shelter Belgium (via The Playlist) has revealed the first details about Noé’s next project, his fifth feature, which will be titled “Psyché.” The film will find the director going back to the 1990s while still very much staying in his wheelhouse.

“Psyché” will center on a group of partygoers who get mysteriously drugged and “plunge into hell.” The question as to why they were drugged and who drugged them will be a driving force to the story, which will find the group succumbing to neurosis. The synopsis is more or less peak Gaspar Noé.

The official synopsis via Tax Shelter reads:

In the mid 90’s, 20 urban dancers join together for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located at the heart of a forest to share one last dance. They then make one last party around a large sangria bowl.

Quickly, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness will seize them the whole night. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by who nor why. And it’s soon impossible for them to resist to their neurosises and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic and the increasing electric rythm of the music… While some feel in paradise, most of them plunge into hell.

Noé’s last film, the 3D erotic love story “Love,” was released in 2015 and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. According to Tax Shelter, Noé should be wrapping up production on his latest film this spring, which means a 2018 release date isn’t out of the question. Expect more details soon.