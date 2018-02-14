‘Get Out’ Is Celebrating Its One-Year Anniversary by Returning to Theaters For Free

Nobody could've predicted "Get Out" would be a four-time Oscar nominee when it opened one year ago.

When “Get Out” opened February 24, 2017, the movie was riding high off of a surprise Sundance debut and massive critical acclaim. And yet few could’ve predicted what a breakout success the film would be over the next year. After breaking box office records and earning four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, “Get Out” has announced one amazing victory lap: The movie is returning to theaters for free.

Jordan Peele announced on Twitter that “Get Out” will be back in AMC Theaters on President’s Day, February 19, and the admission is free. 55 AMC Theaters across the country will be participating and offering a free 7pm screening.

Tickets will be available for each screening on a first-come, first-serve basis and can only be picked up at the AMC box office. AMC Theaters in Boston, New York, Baltimore, and more are all participating. Click here for a full list of theaters.

“Get Out’s” banner year concludes at the Oscars on March 4. You can watch Peele’s announcement about the free screenings below.

