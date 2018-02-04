‘Prevenge’ Filmmaker Alice Lowe Gets Literally ‘Ghosted’ In Darkly Funny Short Film — Watch

Exclusive: In one of a trio of new shorts from director Neville Pierce, the filmmaker gives a creepy new meaning to the modern dating term.

Film journalist turned filmmaker Neville Pierce is gearing up for his feature directorial debut, but before making that jump, he’s prepped a trio of brand-new short films that show off his unique style and various genre obsessions. This first batch from Pierce includes “Ghosted,” a Valentine’s Day-appropriate (well, kind of) offering starring “Prevenge” filmmaker and star Alice Lowe.

“After 15 years or so of reviewing films and interviewing filmmakers and actors, the shorts were my attempt to put what I’d learned into action,” said Pierce in an official statement. “With ‘Ghosted,’ we wanted to make a romantic comedy with a little bit of a riptide. It’s about trying to get over any kind of loss…Hopefully the shorts show a bit of range – we had great crews and it was a thrill to work with such a talented group of actors.”

“Ghosted” follows Lowe as Rebecca, a widowed artist who is finally attempting to get back into the dating scene after the loss of her husband Nigel (Christien Anholt). But when Rebecca heads out on her quest for new love, she’s literally haunted — ya know, ghosted — by the spirit of her dead partner. What’s a girl to do?

The film perviously screened at the London Short Film Festival, the Loco Comedy Film Festival, and the Encounters Film Festival; it was also nominated for the Hitchcock d’Or at the 2017 Dinard Film Festival.

Check out “Ghosted” below, exclusively available in full on IndieWire before its worldwide release.

Pierce’s three new shorts will launch on Vimeo on February 5, and will also be available on the YouTube channel Tall Tales, the new online home for indie films, throughout the year.

