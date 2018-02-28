Greta Gerwig Planning to Direct Three More Movies About Sacramento After ‘Lady Bird’

Gerwig hasn't announced what her next directorial effort will be, but she confirms she's planning on sticking with Sacramento-set stories in the future.

Greta Gerwig hasn’t announced any plans for her second solo directorial effort after “Lady Bird,” but it appears she’ll be sticking with Sacramento-set stories for the future. The Oscar-nominated director joined “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins on the inaugural A24 podcast, where she said that she’s already planning at least three more movies about life in Sacramento, California.

“The first thing [I though about when writing ‘Lady Bird’] was that I wanted to make a movie set in Sacramento,” Gerwig said. “I tend to make proclamations out loud cause then I’ll feel the pressure to deliver on them, it’s a very silly way of going about it, but I’d like to make a total of four films that take place there. I’d like to do a quartet of Sacramento films.”

“It’s inspired by Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan quartet,” Gerwig explained. “She wrote these four books that take place mainly in Naples and they’re so great. I thought, ‘Oh, I’d like to do that.’ [‘Lady Bird’] is one part of Sacramento, but there’s a lot of different parts I’d like to explore. I have the inner privilege of being from a place and I’m really from that place. My family didn’t move. My family is still there. My friends are still there. I can actually speak to it with some feeling.”

Gerwig’s announcement is quite similar to her fellow Oscar nominee Jordan Peele. The “Get Out” director made headlines last year when he said he’d be following up his breakout debut with at least four more social thrillers. It’s hard to blame Gerwig and Peele for sticking with what they know best following the acclaim of their debuts.

Gerwig is nominated for both writing and directing “Lady Bird,” which is also nominated for Best Picture. Gerwig is just the fifth woman in history to compete for the Best Director prize. The Oscars air Sunday, March 4. You can stream the entirety of Gerwig and Jenkins’ discussion in the podcast below.