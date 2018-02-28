‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Off-Handedly Reveals Horrifying Truth About Baby Groot

Turns out, the beloved Marvel character has one heck of an, ahem, family tree.

It happened, as so often does, during a Twitter thread asking the essential question: hey, if you could only save a “Star Wars” Porg or “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Baby Groot, which beloved sci-fi cutie would you keep alive? “Entertainment Tonight” producer and host Ash Crossan retweeted this very pressing query yesterday, and as he was wont to do, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn jumped into the fray to issue his own ideas about who would be more important to save, thus revealing one heck of an unexpected truth about Baby Groot.

As Twitter user Ali Slate sagely noted to the filmmaker, “But you can grow Groot back, as evidenced in your film. Once you kill a porg, it’s gone.” Oh-ho! Did Gunn have a response to that:

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Pardon? At the end of the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, Big Groot/Adult Groot/Original Groot appeared to sacrifice himself in order to save the other Guardians, getting blown to literal bits in the process. Yet a tiny Groot twig remained, and when placed in a planter to grow — he is plant-based, after all — a lil Baby Groot, one prone to both dancing and sprouting adorable little leaves, popped up in his place. But that Groot — this Baby Groot — is not a revived Adult Groot, he’s the son of the original Groot and thus his own man (plant?).

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film were, predictably, a little upset with the news, even trying to trip up Gunn’s own logic. The filmmaker was gentle, but firm, explaining how Baby Groot’s behavior in the film’s sequel wasn’t meant to be a reflection of the hero having a baby-sized brain, but being an actual baby with none of the memories of his (dead) father.

He doesn’t have adult Groot’s memories for one. Adult Groot would know what button to push! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Adult Groot is dead, long live Adult Groot. Genealogical twists and turns aside, when we next meet Baby Groot in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War,” he will have fully made the transition to Teen Groot, as hinted at the end of “GOTG, Vol. 2,” in which he basically appeared to be a surly teen, totally disinterested in whatever the hell space hijinks were happening around him. Groot, no matter your incarnation, you’re relatable.

Disney will release “Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4.

